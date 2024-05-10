Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Official Photos Revealed

Get ready for a sleek journey with the Air Jordan 12 in its upcoming "Red Taxi" colorway. This bold iteration elevates the classic silhouette with a vibrant and eye-catching design. Featuring a striking combination of red and black, the "Red Taxi" edition adds flair to the iconic sneaker with its dynamic color palette. Scheduled to debut soon, it promises to turn heads with its sleek design and meticulous attention to detail. Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or a fashion-forward individual, this standout choice is sure to make a statement on the streets.

The combination of red and black on the Air Jordan 12 brings a modern edge to its timeless silhouette. This edition reimagines iconic features like the textured overlays and signature side panel, making it essential for those who value both tradition and contemporary flair. Keep an eye out for the release date of the "Red Taxi" colorway to ensure you snag your pair of the Air Jordan 12. Whether you're a basketball aficionado or a sneaker aficionado, these kicks guarantee a stylish journey filled with street-ready sophistication.

“Red Taxi” Air Jordan 12

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a stylish black rubber sole and midsole combination. Crafted from white leather, the upper features chic red accents, visible on the sole, midsole, and lace locks. The tongue proudly displays a vibrant red Jumpman logo. While the heel remains unseen, it's safe to assume that red Jordan branding will complete the look. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 is revered for its enduring popularity, and this colorway effortlessly enhances its iconic design.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” will be released on May 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

