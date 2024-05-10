Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Official Photos Revealed

BYBen Atkinson12 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Nike has finally dropped the photos for this big release.

Get ready for a sleek journey with the Air Jordan 12 in its upcoming "Red Taxi" colorway. This bold iteration elevates the classic silhouette with a vibrant and eye-catching design. Featuring a striking combination of red and black, the "Red Taxi" edition adds flair to the iconic sneaker with its dynamic color palette. Scheduled to debut soon, it promises to turn heads with its sleek design and meticulous attention to detail. Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or a fashion-forward individual, this standout choice is sure to make a statement on the streets.

The combination of red and black on the Air Jordan 12 brings a modern edge to its timeless silhouette. This edition reimagines iconic features like the textured overlays and signature side panel, making it essential for those who value both tradition and contemporary flair. Keep an eye out for the release date of the "Red Taxi" colorway to ensure you snag your pair of the Air Jordan 12. Whether you're a basketball aficionado or a sneaker aficionado, these kicks guarantee a stylish journey filled with street-ready sophistication.

Read More: Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” New Look

“Red Taxi” Air Jordan 12

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a stylish black rubber sole and midsole combination. Crafted from white leather, the upper features chic red accents, visible on the sole, midsole, and lace locks. The tongue proudly displays a vibrant red Jumpman logo. While the heel remains unseen, it's safe to assume that red Jordan branding will complete the look. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 is revered for its enduring popularity, and this colorway effortlessly enhances its iconic design.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” will be released on May 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” On-Foot Photos

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air-Jordan-12-Red-Taxi-CT8013-162-Release-DateSneakersAir Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Receives Retailer Images16.5K
Air-Jordan-12-Cherry-2023-CT8013-116-Official-Look-4SneakersAir Jordan 12 “Cherry” Receives More Official Photos3.3K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 12 “Cherry” Beauty Shots30.6K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Gets New Images9.3K