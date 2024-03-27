Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” Gets Mock-Up Photos

The Air Jordan 12 is gearing up for an exciting new release with its upcoming "Blueberry" colorway. This fresh iteration of the classic silhouette features a vibrant blue and crisp white color scheme, accented by bold black detailing. The combination of these hues creates a striking look that is sure to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. With its iconic design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 12 continues to be a standout silhouette in the Jordan Brand lineup. The "Blueberry" colorway adds a unique twist to the classic silhouette, offering a fresh take on a beloved sneaker.

The blue and white color scheme of the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" is both versatile and stylish, making it the perfect addition to any sneaker collection. The contrasting black accents add a touch of edge to the design, giving these sneakers a modern and dynamic look. With its timeless appeal and eye-catching colorway, the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" is sure to be a must-have for sneakerheads everywhere. Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to the release of the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" and adding this iconic silhouette to their collection.

"Blueberry" Air Jordan 12

The sneakers feature a game royal rubber sole with a royal midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with game royal textured leather panels. White laces and silver lace locks complete the design. Also, a black Jumpman logo can be found on the tongue and the heels feature the traditional AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and simple colorway that combines white and game royal flawlessly.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” is going to drop on October 19th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $210 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

