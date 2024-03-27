Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” In-Hand Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High OG continues its legacy with the upcoming "Metallic Gold" colorway, set to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. This rendition showcases a sleek black base, accentuated by dazzling metallic gold overlays and accents. The iconic silhouette retains its timeless appeal while embracing a fresh and luxurious color scheme. With its classic design and premium materials, this iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High OG promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of this striking colorway, drawn to its bold yet refined aesthetic.

Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping onto the court, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and elevate your style game. As with all Air Jordan releases, the "Metallic Gold" colorway pays homage to the brand's rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of design and innovation. With its sleek silhouette and eye-catching color palette, this iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High OG is poised to become an instant classic. Sneakerheads everywhere eagerly await its arrival, eager to add a touch of luxury to their sneaker rotation.

"Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The shoes boast a shiny gold rubber sole and a pristine white midsole. Black leather forms the foundation of the uppers, with shiny gold leather overlays. The legendary Air Jordan Wings emblem is showcased in a dark hue, positioned just above the gold Nike Swoosh on the sides. Gold Nike Air branding adorns the dark tongue, while dark laces finalize the design. In summary, this pair presents a neat color scheme, coupling a plain black base with striking gold overlays.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” is going to drop on August 3rd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

