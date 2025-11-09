The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Just Dropped And Pairs Are Still Available

air-jordan-12-taxi-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” just released and is still available, keeping its clean black and white look that never misses.

back the clean black and white design that fans have always loved. It’s simple, sharp, and fits right into today’s sneaker scene. Whether it’s for casual wear or collecting, this pair feels just as good as it looks.

This release stays true to the original, keeping the same shape and premium feel that made it a classic. The leather feels soft and sturdy, while the contrast between the white upper and black mudguard gives it that bold, balanced look.

Gold lace eyelets add a small touch of shine, tying the whole design together without overdoing it. In the official photos, you can see how crisp the details are. Red accents on the heel and outsole pop against the black and white base, adding just enough color to stand out.

The “23” and Jumpman logo bring the final touch to a sneaker that looks ready for anything. This latest release proves that the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” doesn’t need big changes to stay relevant it’s perfect the way it is.

Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”

air-jordan-12-taxi-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” features a white leather upper with textured black panels wrapping along the sides. Also metallic gold lace eyelets add a pop of detail near the top, while red hits on the heel and outsole finish off the classic look.

FUrther the midsole comes in black with a visible carbon fiber plate for support. A stitched “Two 3” runs down the tongue, paired with a small Jumpman logo for that timeless Jordan touch.

Clean, balanced, and easy to wear, this colorway continues to prove why the “Taxi” is one of the most recognizable Jordan 12s ever made.

Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Release

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” was released yesterday on November 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $215. Currently, many of the main sizes are still in stock and can be purchased here.

air-jordan-12-taxi-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-12-taxi-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

