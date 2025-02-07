The Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" Returns This November

The Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" is officially set to return in November 2025, bringing back one of the most beloved Jordan colorways. Originally released in 1996, this classic sneaker has deep ties to basketball history. Michael Jordan famously wore the "Taxi" during the 1996-1997 NBA season, leading the Chicago Bulls to their fifth championship. The shoe stays true to its iconic design, featuring a crisp white leather upper paired with bold black accents on the mudguard and sole. This timeless black-and-white combination gives the sneaker a sleek and sophisticated look that has remained a fan favorite for decades.

Gold eyelets add a refined touch, while the signature "23" on the heel pays tribute to Jordan’s legendary number. The Air Jordan 12 is known for its durable construction and exceptional comfort, making it a go-to choice for both athletes and sneaker collectors. With the November 2025 release date confirmed, anticipation is already growing. This edition is more than just a retro—it’s a tribute to Jordan’s dominance on the court. Fans of classic Jordans and basketball history won’t want to miss this highly anticipated drop.

Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a matching black midsole for a sleek, cohesive look. The upper is crafted from premium white leather, complemented by bold black accents on the mudguard and overlays. Gold details on the eyelets add a touch of luxury, elevating the sneaker’s overall aesthetic. White laces contrast against the dark elements, while black Jumpman branding stands out on the tongue. More Jumpman logos appear on the heels, reinforcing the shoe’s iconic status. The padded collar ensures a comfortable fit, while the durable materials make this pair perfect for both on-court performance and casual wear.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” will be released on November 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike