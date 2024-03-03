Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Receives In-Hand Review

The Air Jordan 12 is gearing up for an exciting release with its upcoming "Red Taxi" colorway. This iteration boasts a sleek combination of red and black, reminiscent of the iconic taxi-inspired color scheme. The bold red accents add a striking contrast to the predominantly black upper, creating a visually captivating design. Fans of the Air Jordan 12 can expect premium materials and impeccable craftsmanship, ensuring both style and durability.

With its classic silhouette and vibrant colorway, the "Red Taxi" edition is poised to make a statement on and off the court. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of this highly anticipated colorway, which is expected to drop later this year. Keep an eye out for more updates on the official release date and availability. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 continues to solidify its place as a timeless classic in the world of sneakers, and the "Red Taxi" colorway adds a fresh twist to its storied legacy.

"Red Taxi" Air Jordan 12

Featuring a sleek black rubber sole and matching midsole, these shoes boast a sophisticated aesthetic. Crafted from white leather, the upper is accented with stylish touches of red, visible on the sole, midsole, and lace locks. A vibrant red Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, while the heel likely features signature red Jordan branding. As a staple in the sneaker community, the Air Jordan 12 continues to captivate enthusiasts, and this colorway effortlessly enhances its iconic silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” will be released on May 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

