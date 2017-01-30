Taxi
- SneakersFive Best Black And Yellow Air Jordans For The SummerBlack and yellow, black and yellow.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Taxi" Release Date Confirmed: Official PhotosThis black and yellow Air Jordan 1 is going to be a must-cop.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 8 "Taxi" Officially Revealed: PhotosThis Air Jordan 8 is a women's exclusive.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTyson Fury Tries To Kick Taxi After Dispute With DriverTyson Fury found himself in a predicament while in Cannes.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 Low Golf "Taxi" Coming Next Year: DetailsJordan Brand's golfing line is set to expand in 2022.By Alexander Cole
- RandomTaxi Driver Locks Child In Car & Speeds Off After Man Refuses To PayA violent argument caused a cab driver to lock a passenger's child in the car and drive off, fearing for his safety in Chicago.By Cole Blake
- AnticsDesiigner Says He Spends $20K A Month On UberDesiigner might be better off getting a car.By Aron A.
- SneakersJordan 6 Rings "Taxi" Will Reportedly Drop This MonthThis shoe is modeled after New York Taxis.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJJ Redick Tells Story Of Finding Caged Woman In Back Of NYC Taxi"It was a human being in the backseat of his car, under a blanket, in some sort of box or cage."By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyUber & Lyft Driver Caught Livestreaming His Passengers On TwitchBoth companies have deactivated the driver's account on their respective apps.By Zaynab
- MusicRich The Kid Chases Taxi Driver After He Threw Something At His CarInteresting how Rich didn't bring the same energy when Uzi ran up on him.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBenedict Cumberbatch Saved A Bicyclist From A Gang AttackBenedict Cumberbatch truly lives his roles.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyPamela Anderson Attacks Ride-Hailing Companies In New Batman Inspired PSAAnderson has no love for ride sharing.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicGorillaz Singer Damon Albarn Almost Lost The New Album In A TaxiThe next Gorillaz album was almost gone for good. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJuelz Santana's Luggage Allegedly Contained OxycodoneThe rapper reportedly left behind 8 oxycodone pills during his escape from the law.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Turn Himself In For Airport Gun Incident: ReportJuelz Santana will reportedly turn himself in to authorities following gun incident at Newark Airport.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCelebs Support #DeleteUber Movement Due To Company's Response To Muslim BanA social media-led boycott of Uber has ensued due to the company's handling of the protests against Trump's Muslim ban. By Angus Walker