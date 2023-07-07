Looking for the perfect sneakers to rock this summer? Look no further! We’ve rounded up the five best black and yellow Air Jordans that are sure to elevate your style game. From classic designs to limited editions, these sneakers not only offer iconic Air Jordan aesthetics but also provide exceptional comfort and performance. Get ready to step out in style with our handpicked selection of black and yellow Air Jordans for the ultimate summer sneaker rotation.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “White/Pollen/Black”

First up we have an Air Jordan 1 Mid. This pair of black and yellow Air Jordans is truly perfect for the summer. The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. Also, the upper is done with black and yellow leather overlays. The pollen yellow is found on the Nike Swoosh, and Jordan Wings logos, and on the heel up to the sock liner. Finally, a yellow Jumpman logo can be found on the tongue. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 12 Retro “Black Taxi”

The Air Jordan 12 is one of the most iconic Air Jordans ever, and luckily they made a pair in a black and yellow colorway. This sneaker takes a mostly black tone, with prominent pops of yellow gold. The sneaker features the same premium leather that the rest of the Jordan 12s do, and the sole features a gold Jumpman. Also, yellow gold is found on the sides, lace locks, tongue, and heel. This is definitely a pair of black and yellow Air Jordans that are great for summer. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Taxi”

Next up, another Air Jordan Mid has made the list. This sneaker, unlike the last one, takes a mostly yellow feature with pops of black. The sole features yellow rubber and the midsole is a clean white. The toebox is black leather whereas the rest of the sneaker is both white and yellow premium leather. The laces, Nike Swoosh, tongue, and heel are all black. Finally, there is a yellow tongue tag and Jordan branding throughout. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Pollen”

The Jordan 1 is probably the most popular sneaker that Jordan Brand has ever released. This pair of black and yellow Air Jordans features a vibrant yellow color on the leather upper and overlays. The midsole is white, while the outsole showcases a contrasting black hue. Crafted with premium materials, this sneaker combines style and quality for an eye-catching look. This sneaker is perfect for summer and will remain a fan favorite. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 8 WMNS “Taxi”

The Air Jordan 8 WMNS “Taxi” showcases a timeless design with a combination of black and white colors. The upper is predominantly black, crafted from premium leather for durability. Also, white accents can be found on the midsole and outsole, providing a clean contrast. The signature crisscross straps feature a black-and-white pattern, adding a touch of style to the shoe. With its classic color scheme and quality materials, the Air Jordan 8 WMNS “Taxi” is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these Black And Yellow Air Jordans are your favorites, in the comments section below.