Ultra-Rare Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Black Tongue Sample Resurfaces

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Black Tongue Sample is a unique take on one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes. Originally created in 2010 as a Wear Test sample, this version of the classic “Taxi” colorway was made for performance and durability testing. Unlike the retail version, this pair features a black leather tongue instead of the usual white, giving it a bold contrast. Terrance Ricketts, co-founder of Index Portland, has confirmed that only two pairs of this sample exist. One pair has surfaced on the resale market, while the other remains in Ricketts' personal collection. The second pair is even more exclusive, featuring an all-black upper instead of the standard two-tone design.

This rarity has made the sneaker a highly sought-after piece among collectors and Jordan Brand enthusiasts. The Air Jordan 12 debuted in 1996 and was inspired by Japan’s Rising Sun flag, with its stitched leather upper resembling the sun's rays. It was the first Air Jordan model to feature full-length Zoom Air cushioning, making it one of the most comfortable performance basketball shoes of its time. Michael Jordan famously wore the “Taxi” colorway during the 1996-97 NBA season, further cementing its legacy. With so few pairs in existence, the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Black Tongue Sample remains a mysterious and coveted piece of Jordan Brand lore.

Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Black Tongue Sample

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Black Tongue Sample features a white leather upper with black pebbled leather wrapping around the mudguard. The black leather tongue replaces the usual white, creating a striking contrast. Metallic silver lace eyelets add a premium touch, while red Jumpman branding appears on the tongue. A black rubber outsole with carbon fiber detailing enhances traction and durability. This sample version never released, making it one of the rarest Jordan 12s ever produced.