Only 20 Pairs: The Exclusive Air Jordan 1 "Black Gold" 1985 Sample

The Air Jordan 1 Black Gold 1985 Sample has resurfaced, reminding sneakerheads of one of the rarest Air Jordan 1s ever made. Also, this pair, believed to be a Friends & Family exclusive for Michael Jordan, was never released to the public. Only 20 pairs are rumored to exist, making them a true grail for collectors. Recently, experts valued them at $34,000, cementing their legendary status. Unlike other black and gold Jordan 1 models, this sample features premium patent leather, giving it a glossy finish. The color blocking is slightly different from other versions, with gold accents on the Swoosh, Wings logo, and ankle collar standing out against the deep black upper.

Even the laces come in gold, further elevating the luxurious look. These small differences set this sample apart from past releases. Further, new images of the pair have surfaced, providing a closer look at its details and condition. The legendary design and scarcity make this one of the most sought-after Air Jordan 1s. Given its exclusivity, it is highly unlikely that this sneaker will ever see a public release. The photos highlight the craftsmanship and historical significance of this rare grail.

Air Jordan 1 Black Gold 1985 Sample

This sneaker features a high-gloss black patent leather upper with metallic gold details. Also, the Swoosh, Wings logo, and ankle collar all shine in gold, creating a contrast against the sleek black base. Finally, the shoe is finished off with gold laces and black midsoles, adding to its exclusive feel. Overall, with only 20 rumored pairs, this is one of the rarest Jordans ever made.