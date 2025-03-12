No Release In Sight For The Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Chicago"

Image via @mrunloved1s
The Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Chicago" is not releasing anytime soon, leaving fans waiting for another shot at the iconic sneaker.

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Chicago" remains one of the most coveted sneakers in the Jordan lineup. This colorway, which debuted in 1985, helped establish Michael Jordan as a cultural icon. Sneaker enthusiasts have been waiting for a proper re-release, but recent reports suggest that this pair is not releasing anytime soon. The Air Jordan 1 High '85 series is known for its commitment to original specs, making it the closest thing to the 1985 release. Unlike other retros, the shape, materials, and details aim to mirror the OG design.

The "Chicago" colorway is particularly special because it represents Jordan’s rookie season with the Bulls. Every re-release of this pair has sparked immense demand, making it a grail for collectors and fans alike. With no official release date in sight, this news may disappoint sneakerheads hoping to get their hands on a fresh pair. The images provided give a detailed look at what could have been a massive drop. The classic red, white, and black combination remains timeless. Until Jordan Brand confirms otherwise, this legendary sneaker will stay out of reach for most.

Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Chicago”

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Chicago" stays true to its roots. It features a white leather base with bold red overlays and a black Nike Swoosh. The ankle collar is padded for support, while the black laces and Wings logo add contrast. The midsole remains crisp white, and the outsole comes in red for a classic touch. With an OG shape and high-cut design, this sneaker embodies basketball history.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Chicago" is not releasing anytime soon. Despite resurfacing in leaked images, there are no confirmed plans for a drop. Jordan Brand has yet to announce any details, leaving collectors and enthusiasts waiting. This news is disappointing for those hoping to grab a fresh pair of the iconic colorway. For now, the "Chicago" remains out of reach.

