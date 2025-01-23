Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” Store List Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 “Bred” is gearing up for an ultra-exclusive release, with only 10,000 pairs rumored to be available worldwide. Official details now confirm that the sneakers will be sold at just 23 select stores across the United States, and the official store list has been revealed, adding to the anticipation. Updated retailer photos of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" have surfaced, showcasing its tribute to the original "Bred" colorway while incorporating subtle modern updates. This limited-edition release is already generating massive buzz among sneaker enthusiasts.

The newly released images highlight the iconic red and black color blocking that defines the "Bred" aesthetic, a timeless nod to Michael Jordan's legacy. The sneaker's premium materials and authentic ’85 silhouette strike the perfect balance between heritage and modern performance. With only 10,000 pairs available and the official store list now out, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" is set to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Collectors and fans are bracing for intense competition as they prepare to secure a piece of this historic drop.

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 High ’85

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers showcase a bold red rubber sole contrasted by a crisp white midsole, creating a striking foundation. The upper features sleek black leather, complemented by vibrant red leather overlays and a matching red leather Swoosh on the sides. The design is finished with Nike Air branding on the tongues and the iconic black Wings logo above the Swoosh. Set to release this February, this timeless colorway is sure to remain a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, further cementing its legendary status.

Store List

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. Finally, here is a list of the official stores that are dropping the sneaker:

1. A Ma Maniere

2. All The Right

3. BAIT

4. Better Gift Shop

5. Concepts

6. Grinmore

7. Kicks Crew

8. Lapstone & Hammer

9. Oneness

10. Premium Goods

11. Sneaker Politics

12. Social Status

13. Shoe Palace

14. Sole Play

15. SoleFly

16. Succezz

17. Trophy Room

18. UP NYC

19. Undefeated

20. Wish ATL

21. Woodstack

22. Xhibition

23. Two 18

