Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” Store List Revealed

BY Ben Atkinson 1069 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via JD Sports UK
See where you can cop this pair.

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 “Bred” is gearing up for an ultra-exclusive release, with only 10,000 pairs rumored to be available worldwide. Official details now confirm that the sneakers will be sold at just 23 select stores across the United States, and the official store list has been revealed, adding to the anticipation. Updated retailer photos of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" have surfaced, showcasing its tribute to the original "Bred" colorway while incorporating subtle modern updates. This limited-edition release is already generating massive buzz among sneaker enthusiasts.

The newly released images highlight the iconic red and black color blocking that defines the "Bred" aesthetic, a timeless nod to Michael Jordan's legacy. The sneaker's premium materials and authentic ’85 silhouette strike the perfect balance between heritage and modern performance. With only 10,000 pairs available and the official store list now out, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" is set to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Collectors and fans are bracing for intense competition as they prepare to secure a piece of this historic drop.

Read More: Air Jordan 6 “Doernbecher” Officially Unveiled

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 High ’85
Air-Jordan-1-High-85-Bred-Store-Lists
Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers showcase a bold red rubber sole contrasted by a crisp white midsole, creating a striking foundation. The upper features sleek black leather, complemented by vibrant red leather overlays and a matching red leather Swoosh on the sides. The design is finished with Nike Air branding on the tongues and the iconic black Wings logo above the Swoosh. Set to release this February, this timeless colorway is sure to remain a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, further cementing its legendary status.

Store List

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. Finally, here is a list of the official stores that are dropping the sneaker:

1. A Ma Maniere
2. All The Right
3. BAIT
4. Better Gift Shop
5. Concepts
6. Grinmore
7. Kicks Crew
8. Lapstone & Hammer
9. Oneness
10. Premium Goods
11. Sneaker Politics
12. Social Status
13. Shoe Palace
14. Sole Play
15. SoleFly
16. Succezz
17. Trophy Room
18. UP NYC
19. Undefeated
20. Wish ATL
21. Woodstack
22. Xhibition
23. Two 18

Air-Jordan-1-High-85-Bred-Store-Lists-1
Image via JD Sports UK
Air-Jordan-1-High-85-Bred-Store-Lists-3
Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Nike Pegasus 41 “Doernbecher” Receives Official Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Number Of Pairs Revealed For Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” 1.6K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Official Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” 406
Air-Jordan-1-High-85-Bred-2025-Release-Date Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High '85 Bred To Drop At Only 23 Stores 5.6K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Features Classic "Bred" Look And A High Retail Price 186