Air Jordan 1 High '85 Bred To Drop At Only 23 Stores

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 “Bred” is set for an ultra-exclusive release, now confirmed to be limited to just 23 select stores across the United States. Jordan Brand has yet to announce the full list of retailers, but details are expected closer to the launch date. This is only adding to the anticipation surrounding this highly coveted drop. Updated retailer photos of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" have surfaced, further fueling excitement for its release. This iteration of the classic "Bred" colorway pays homage to the original while offering subtle updates that keep it fresh.

The new images highlight the iconic design, showcasing the bold red and black color blocking. Honoring Michael Jordan’s legacy, this release blends timeless style with a modern edge. Built with premium materials and an authentic ’85 shape, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" combines heritage with performance. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to grow, with sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike eager to grab a pair. With its blend of nostalgia and innovation, this exclusive release will be a standout moment in 2025's sneaker lineup.

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 High ’85

These sneakers showcase a vibrant red rubber sole contrasted by a clean white midsole. Also, the upper is crafted from smooth black leather, accented with bold red leather overlays and a prominent red leather Swoosh on the sides. Further, Nike Air branding highlights the tongues, while the iconic black Wings logo sits just above the Swoosh, tying together the classic design. Finally, set to release in February, this iconic colorway is sure to make waves, continuing its legacy as a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.