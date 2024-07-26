Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” Receives New Release Details

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 will reignite excitement with its upcoming "Bred" colorway. It's a classic nod to its iconic original release. This highly anticipated version promises to captivate sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. It showcases the enduring legacy of Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. As one of the most revered silhouettes in sneaker history, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. This release will be a memorable moment for collectors.
Blending heritage and innovation, this sneaker provides the comfort and support needed for on-court excellence. As the release date for the "Bred" colorway approaches, anticipation builds among enthusiasts eager to secure their pair of this iconic silhouette. Whether you're a seasoned devotee or new to sneaker culture, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 is ready to make a bold statement wherever it steps. It's a must-have for any sneaker collection. The shoe continues to define style and performance in the sneaker world.
"Bred" Air Jordan 1 High ’85
These sneakers feature a vibrant red rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. The uppers have a sleek black leather base with bold red leather overlays, highlighted by a striking red leather Swoosh on the sides. Nike Air branding graces the tongues, and a black Wings logo sits above the Swoosh, completing the iconic design. This sneaker will certainly be a standout hit when it drops next February in this absolutely iconic colorway that has been loved by sneakerheads for years.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]