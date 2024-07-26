Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” Receives New Release Details

A slightly higher retail price for this release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released.

These sneakers feature a vibrant red rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. The uppers have a sleek black leather base with bold red leather overlays, highlighted by a striking red leather Swoosh on the sides. Nike Air branding graces the tongues, and a black Wings logo sits above the Swoosh, completing the iconic design. This sneaker will certainly be a standout hit when it drops next February in this absolutely iconic colorway that has been loved by sneakerheads for years.

Blending heritage and innovation, this sneaker provides the comfort and support needed for on-court excellence . As the release date for the "Bred" colorway approaches, anticipation builds among enthusiasts eager to secure their pair of this iconic silhouette. Whether you're a seasoned devotee or new to sneaker culture, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 is ready to make a bold statement wherever it steps. It's a must-have for any sneaker collection. The shoe continues to define style and performance in the sneaker world.

