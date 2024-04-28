Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” Gets Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 is set to reignite excitement with its upcoming "Bred" colorway, a timeless tribute to its iconic original release. This highly anticipated iteration promises to captivate sneakerheads and basketball aficionados alike. It stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. As one of the most revered silhouettes in sneaker history, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 holds a cherished spot in the hearts of fans worldwide.

With its blend of heritage and innovation, this sneaker offers the comfort and support needed for on-court excellence. As the release date for the "Bred" colorway approaches, anticipation mounts among enthusiasts eager to secure their pair of this iconic silhouette. Whether you're a seasoned devotee or new to sneaker culture, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 is poised to make a bold statement wherever it goes. The shoe has cemented its status as a must-have for any sneakerhead.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Team Green” Restocking In Two Weeks

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 High ’85

These sneakers showcase a vibrant red rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole. The uppers boast a sleek black leather base with bold red leather overlays, while the sides flaunt a striking red leather Swoosh. Also, Nike Air branding adorns the tongues, and a black Wings logo sits above the Swoosh, completing the iconic design. Finally, expect this sneaker to be a standout hit upon its release next spring.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” Officially Restocking In Fall

[Via]