Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 is a legendary sneaker with a classic design. It's a throwback to the original 1985 model, celebrating its heritage. The shoe boasts premium leather construction, delivering a vintage feel and top-notch quality. Coming up next is the "Metallic Burgundy" colorway, adding a fresh twist to the iconic silhouette. This new iteration features a sleek combination of burgundy tones with metallic accents, giving it a standout look. The color scheme pays homage to the shoe's retro roots while adding a modern touch.

With its high-top design and Nike Air branding, the Air Jordan 1 High 85 maintains its timeless appeal. The shoe's comfort and style make it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Its popularity remains through the years, as it is a symbol of both basketball culture and fashion statements. Whether on the court or the streets, the Air Jordan 1 High 85 continues to make a statement. The "Metallic Burgundy" colorway is anticipated to captivate sneakerheads and fans of the Jordan brand, adding another exciting chapter to this iconic sneaker's legacy.

"Metallic Burgundy" Air Jordan 1 High 85

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a metallic burgundy rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more white leather overlays. Also, a Metallic Burgundy swoosh is found on the sides, as well as other leather details and the iconic Wings logo. Finally, more burgundy branding is found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean and cohesive color scheme in a great silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy” will be released on February 16th, 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

