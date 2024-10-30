Detailed Photos Surface Of The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred”

A big release that lots of people are looking forward to.

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 will reignite excitement with its upcoming "Bred" colorway. This release pays homage to its iconic original version and promises to captivate sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. New detailed photos have surfaced, showcasing the sneaker's classic design and highlighting the enduring legacy of Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. As one of the most revered silhouettes in sneaker history, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Merging heritage with innovation, this sneaker delivers the comfort and support needed for on-court performance. As the release date for the "Bred" colorway approaches, excitement grows among enthusiasts eager to secure their pair of this iconic silhouette. Whether you're a seasoned collector or new to sneaker culture, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 is ready to make a bold statement wherever it goes. It's a must-have addition to any sneaker collection, continuing to define style and performance in the sneaker world.

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 High ’85

Image via size?

These sneakers showcase a bright red rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers have a smooth black leather base with eye-catching red leather overlays, accented by a prominent red leather Swoosh on the sides. Further, Nike Air branding decorates the tongues, and a black Wings logo sits above the Swoosh, finishing the classic design. This sneaker is sure to be a standout hit when it releases next February in this legendary colorway that has been cherished by sneakerheads for years.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via size?