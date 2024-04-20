Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” Receives Mock-Up For 2025

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 is making waves once again with its upcoming "Bred" colorway, a timeless classic that pays homage to the iconic original release. This highly anticipated iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 will captivate sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike. As one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 holds a special place in the hearts of fans around the world. This sneaker is a true testament to the enduring legacy of Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand.

This sneaker offers the comfort and support needed to excel on the court. As the release date for the "Bred" colorway draws near, anticipation is building among sneaker enthusiasts eager to get their hands on a pair. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 or new to the world of sneakers, this iconic silhouette is sure to make a statement wherever you go. With its timeless design and undeniable appeal, this sneaker is sure to be a must-have for any sneakerhead.

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 High ’85

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of a black leather base, with large red leather overlays. The sides feature a red leather Swoosg. The tongues have Nike Air branding and a black Wings logo is above the Swoosh. Overall, this sneaker features an iconic color scheme and will be a hit when it drops later next spring.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

