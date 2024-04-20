Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" Gets New Photos

The Air Jordan 6 is a timeless classic, revered by sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike. Originally released in 2000 in celebration of the Sydney Olympics, this iconic silhouette is set to make a triumphant return for the 2024 Paris Olympics. With its sleek design and innovative features, the Air Jordan 6 has stood the test of time. From its durable construction to its responsive cushioning, every aspect of this sneaker is engineered for performance and style.

With its bold color blocking and iconic detailing, this sneaker is sure to capture the attention of fans around the world. But it's not just about looks—the Air Jordan 6 is designed to perform on the court. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or hitting the streets, this sneaker offers the stability and support needed to excel in any situation. As the world prepares to come together once again for the Paris Olympics, the return of the Air Jordan 6 is a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of the games. With its rich history and timeless design, this sneaker embodies the spirit of athleticism and excellence.

"Olympic" Air Jordan 6

The shoes showcase a blue and translucent sole, paired with a white and indigo midsole. A cerulean leather foundation makes up the uppers, adorned with several ivory leather overlays. The tongue and heel tab exhibit extra navy embellishments. Jordan logos, in crimson, decorate both the tongue and heels. Overall, this pair boasts a pristine color scheme that embodies the United States.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 "Olympics" is going to drop on August 3rd. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

