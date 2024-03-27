Air Jordan 6 “Fire Red” Gets Updated MockUp Photos

Bold fire red accents elevate the classic Air Jordan 6.

Ben Atkinson
Air Jordan XX Launch Party

The Air Jordan 6 is set to make waves with its upcoming "Fire Red" colorway. This highly anticipated release boasts a sleek black and grey base, accentuated by striking fire-red details. The iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 6 remains timeless, offering both style and performance. With its black and grey color scheme serving as a versatile backdrop, the fire red accents truly pop, adding a bold and energetic touch to the design. The combination of colors creates a visually dynamic sneaker that is sure to turn heads on and off the court.

Featuring the signature Jumpman logo and other iconic Jordan branding, the Air Jordan 6 "Fire Red" stays true to its heritage while offering a fresh and modern twist. Sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans alike can look forward to adding this latest iteration to their collection. Whether you're a die-hard sneakerhead or simply appreciate quality footwear, the Air Jordan 6 "Fire Red" promises to be a must-have addition. Keep an eye out for its release date and be ready to secure your pair, as these sneakers are sure to fly off the shelves.

"Fire Red" Air Jordan 6

The shoes have a dark sole and a combination of white and dark midsole with red accents. The top part is made of a grey leather base with additional black leather overlays. Bright red highlights appear on the back tab and tongue. Jordan logos are present on both the tongue and the back. All in all, this pair stands out with its bold red accents but maintains a strong black foundation.

House of Heat reports that Air Jordan 6 "Fire Red" will be released on October 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

