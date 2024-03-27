Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” New Release Date + Retailer Photos

The Air Jordan 4 is making waves with its upcoming "Military Blue" colorway. With a crisp white base, these sneakers are set to turn heads with their vibrant blue accents. The classic silhouette of the Air Jordan 4 is further enhanced by this bold color scheme, adding a fresh twist to the iconic design. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of these kicks, as they promise to be a standout addition to any collection. These sneakers are not just about style; they also deliver on performance.

The Air Jordan 4 is known for its comfort and durability, making it a favorite among athletes and sneakerheads alike. The "Military Blue" colorway adds an extra layer of appeal, offering a pop of color that is sure to make a statement on the court or the streets. With its timeless design and eye-catching color scheme, the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" is sure to be a must-have for sneaker fans everywhere. Whether you're a longtime collector or just starting out, these sneakers are sure to make a bold impression. Keep an eye out for the release date, because these kicks are bound to sell out fast!

"Military Blue" Air Jordan 4

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a rubber sole in shades of gray, white, and blue, highlighted by a clean white midsole. Made from white leather, the uppers are decorated with details in blue and light cream shades. Also, the shoes display classic mesh and lace supports. The tongue shows blue Jordan branding, while white Nike branding decorates the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” is releasing on May 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

