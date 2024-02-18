Air Jordan 4 “NET” Gets A Mockup

The Air Jordan 4 "NET" introduces a fresh twist to the iconic AJ4 silhouette with its new netted upper design. This all-white colorway exudes a clean and minimalist aesthetic, accentuated by the striking gold Jumpman logo. The addition of the netted detailing offers a contemporary touch while retaining the classic appeal of the Air Jordan 4. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the "NET" iteration promises both style and durability. With its versatile design, this sneaker is poised to become a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

Whether on the court or the streets, the Air Jordan 4 "NET" offers a timeless yet modern look that is sure to turn heads. Stay tuned for the release of this highly anticipated sneaker, as it is expected to make waves in the sneaker community. Overall, the Air Jordan 4 "NET" reimagines a classic silhouette with innovative design elements, offering a fresh take on a beloved sneaker icon. Overall, the Air Jordan 4 is one of the most popular sneaker silhouettes out there. Now, Jordan Brand is innovating yet again, and the result will be massive.

"NET" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature an all-white rubber sole and a matching white midsole. The uppers are where these sneakers get interested. Crafted from white leather, the sneakers feature a netting look that dominates the shoes. White laces and what we're assuming to be white Jordan branding on the tongues and heels complete the design. Finally, a gold Jumpman hangtag is featured on the sides of the shoes.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “NET” will be released during the holiday season this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

