Air Jordan 4 NET “Black” Releasing Next Spring

Prepare for the Air Jordan 4 NET's latest drop: the "Black" colorway. This iteration boasts a unique netted upper, setting it apart from other Jordan 4 releases. The "Black" color scheme offers a sleek and versatile look, perfect for any occasion. With its all-black design and subtle silver hangtag, the Air Jordan 4 NET exudes understated sophistication. Crafted with attention to detail, this iteration promises both style and durability. Sneaker enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the opportunity to secure their pair and elevate their sneaker collection with this standout release.

From the innovative netted upper to the premium materials used throughout, every aspect of this sneaker reflects quality craftsmanship. Sneakerheads eagerly anticipate the release of the "Black" colorway, eager to add this distinctive pair to their collection. Stay tuned for the official release date and elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 4 NET in "Black." Whether you're a fan of unique designs or simply appreciate quality footwear, this iteration is sure to make a statement in any sneaker rotation.

"Black" Air Jordan 4 NET

The sneakers feature an all-black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. The uppers are where these sneakers get interesting. Crafted from black leather, the sneakers feature a netting look that dominates the shoes. black laces and what we're assuming to be black Jordan branding on the tongues and heels complete the design. Finally, a silver Jumpman hangtag is featured on the sides of the shoes.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 4 NET “Black” will be released during the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

