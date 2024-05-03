Air Jordan 4 NET “Black” Releasing Next Spring

BYBen Atkinson31 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A new take on the AJ4.

Prepare for the Air Jordan 4 NET's latest drop: the "Black" colorway. This iteration boasts a unique netted upper, setting it apart from other Jordan 4 releases. The "Black" color scheme offers a sleek and versatile look, perfect for any occasion. With its all-black design and subtle silver hangtag, the Air Jordan 4 NET exudes understated sophistication. Crafted with attention to detail, this iteration promises both style and durability. Sneaker enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the opportunity to secure their pair and elevate their sneaker collection with this standout release.

From the innovative netted upper to the premium materials used throughout, every aspect of this sneaker reflects quality craftsmanship. Sneakerheads eagerly anticipate the release of the "Black" colorway, eager to add this distinctive pair to their collection. Stay tuned for the official release date and elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 4 NET in "Black." Whether you're a fan of unique designs or simply appreciate quality footwear, this iteration is sure to make a statement in any sneaker rotation.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Sail/Metallic Gold” Drop Details

"Black" Air Jordan 4 NET

The sneakers feature an all-black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. The uppers are where these sneakers get interesting. Crafted from black leather, the sneakers feature a netting look that dominates the shoes. black laces and what we're assuming to be black Jordan branding on the tongues and heels complete the design. Finally, a silver Jumpman hangtag is featured on the sides of the shoes.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 4 NET “Black” will be released during the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 "Hydrogen Blue" Receives First Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 4 “NET” Gets A Mockup7.2K
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie of the Year” Gets A First Look24
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” Releasing Next Spring147
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 3 "Hydrogen Blue" Receives First Look467