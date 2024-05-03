Air Jordan 3 "Hydrogen Blue" Receives First Look

Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 3's upcoming release of the "Hydrogen Blue" colorway. This fresh iteration boasts a sophisticated blend of grey and white tones, with eye-catching UNC blue accents. As one of the most iconic silhouettes in history, the Air Jordan 3 continues to command attention with its design. The "Hydrogen Blue" color scheme offers a perfect balance of versatility and vibrancy, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, this iteration of the Air Jordan 3 promises to exceed expectations. From the sleek grey and white color palette to the striking UNC blue detailing, every aspect of this sneaker exudes quality and craftsmanship. Sneakerheads around the world eagerly anticipate the release of the "Hydrogen Blue" colorway, eager to add this coveted pair to their collection. Stay tuned for the official release date and don't miss your chance to secure your own pair of the Air Jordan 3 in "Hydrogen Blue."

"Hydrogen Blue" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Elephant prints line the sneakers, an iconic aspect of the Jordan 3. Light blue is also found near the midsole, as well as near the sock liner. White leather constructs the uppers, with white laces to match. More blue accents include the Jumpman logo on the tongue, as well as the Jumpman logo and the Air branding on the heels. Overall, these sneakers are dropping in a clean colorway that combines white and blue in a clean silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 "Hydrogen Blue" is releasing in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

