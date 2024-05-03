Air Jordan 38 Low “Crimson Tint” Coming This Month

The Air Jordan 38 Low is making waves with its upcoming release in the vibrant "Crimson Tint" colorway. This iteration showcases a striking light orange hue throughout, adding a bold and energetic touch to the classic silhouette. With its sleek design and iconic Jordan branding, the Air Jordan 38 Low continues to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Set against a backdrop of clean lines and subtle detailing, the "Crimson Tint" colorway exudes a sense of modern sophistication. The light orange tones infuse the shoe with a fresh and dynamic appeal.

Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 38 Low offers both style and performance. From the cushioned midsole to the durable outsole, every aspect of the sneaker is engineered to provide comfort and support, whether you're hitting the court or the streets. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Crimson Tint" colorway, sneakerheads everywhere are eagerly awaiting their chance to secure a pair. With its bold color scheme and timeless design, the Air Jordan 38 Low promises to be a coveted addition to any collection.

"Crimson Tint" Air Jordan 38 Low

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole and a light crimson tint midsole. Avery light orange material constructs the uppers, with geometrical patterns all around and orange overlays. Orange laces and more orange accents complete the design. The tongue features an orange Jumpman. Overall, these sneakers are clean and built for performance. With their vibrant colorway, these sneakers will be perfect for the hot summer days.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 Low “Crimson Tint” will be released on May 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

