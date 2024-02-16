Air Jordan 38 Low “Black/Gamma Blue” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 38 Low is generating excitement with its upcoming “Black/Gamma Blue” colorway. Featuring a sleek and modern design, this iteration promises to make a bold statement on and off the court. The combination of black and gamma blue hues creates a striking contrast that enhances the overall aesthetic of the sneaker. Constructed with premium materials, the Air Jordan 38 Low offers durability and style in equal measure. Its low-top silhouette provides freedom of movement, making it suitable for various activities.

With the iconic Jumpman logo adorning the heel, these sneakers pay homage to Jordan Brand's rich heritage while embracing contemporary design elements. Anticipation is high among sneaker enthusiasts eager to add this vibrant colorway to their collection. The versatility of the “Black/Gamma Blue” palette ensures that these sneakers will complement a wide range of outfits and styles. Whether you're hitting the court or hitting the streets, the Air Jordan 38 Low in “Black/Gamma Blue” is sure to turn heads and make a lasting impression.

"Black/Gamma Blue" Air Jordan 38 Low

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent rubber sole and a clean black midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from black mesh, with geometric designs throughout. Black laces and more black details can be found throughout the shoes. Further, a black and silver Jumpman can be found on the tongues. Finally, the gamma blue comes into around the sock liner and Jumpman on the insoles.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 Low “Black/Gamma Blue” will be released on February 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

