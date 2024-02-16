Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor First Photos

The highly anticipated Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor collaboration is generating excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This unique partnership brings together the iconic Gazelle Indoor silhouette with Bad Bunny's distinctive style. Featuring a gum rubber sole for traction and durability, the sneaker's design has a combination of cream, black, and sail hues on the upper. With Bad Bunny's influence evident in the design, the Adidas Gazelle Indoor showcases a blend of classic and modern elements. The sail accents add a subtle yet stylish touch to the overall aesthetic.

Crafted with attention to detail, this collaboration promises to deliver both comfort and style. The Gazelle Indoor silhouette is known for its versatility, making it suitable for various occasions and outfits. As fans eagerly await the release of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor collaboration, anticipation continues to grow for the sneaker's official launch. This collaboration represents a fusion of music, fashion, and sneaker culture, reflecting Bad Bunny's impact beyond the music industry. Overall, the Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor collaboration will be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” Details

Adidas Gazelle x Bad Bunny

Image via Interview Magazine

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a cream leather base with sail suede overlays. Further, the Three Stripes, Adidas’ mark, is found in black leather on the sides. The tongue is black and the laces are sail, similar to the suede overlays. We don’t have enough of a detailed look to see the branding but expect both Adidas and Bad Bunny branding.

More Photos

Sole Retriever reports that the Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Interview Magazine

Image via Interview Magazine

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Olive” Gets A New Release Date

[Via]