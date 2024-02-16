Air Jordan 5 “Olive” Gets A New Release Date

The Air Jordan 5, a classic in sneaker culture, remains in the spotlight with its upcoming "Olive" colorway. Originally introduced in 1990, this iconic model is celebrated by sneaker enthusiasts for its seamless fusion of style and performance. Anticipation mounts for the "Olive" iteration, expected to infuse the Air Jordan 5 with a distinct earthy vibe, featuring shades of green and brown. This fresh aesthetics will captivate both sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. The Air Jordan 5's significance stems from its groundbreaking design, which introduced reflective 3M material and a translucent sole to the sneaker world.

Renowned for its comfortable cushioning and ankle support, it quickly became a favorite among athletes and trendsetters alike. As the release of the "Olive" version approaches, the Air Jordan 5 maintains its status as an enduring icon, embodying the perfect blend of sports performance and style. Crafted from premium materials and boasting a clean color palette the sneakers will release in March 2024. Sneaker aficionados eagerly await the opportunity to add this latest iteration to their collection, further solidifying the Air Jordan 5's status as a timeless classic.

Read More: Jordan Spizike Low “Team Red” Officially Unveiled

"Olive" Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an olive green and icy blue rubber sole with an olive green midsole that also has fighter jet-inspired orange detailing. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from olive green suede that include olive green overlays. The laces are green as well, and more orange details include the Jumpman on the silver tongue. Finally, the heels feature an orange Jumpman.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Olive” is going to be released on March 2nd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Revealed By Vanessa Bryant

[Via]