Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy” First Photos

The Air Jordan 5 is an iconic sneaker that’s managed to stay fresh and relevant since its debut in the early ’90s. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ5 brought some major changes to the Air Jordan line. It introduced the first-ever translucent outsole, inspired by World War II fighter jets, and featured a unique “shark teeth” design on the midsole. You might wonder, how does a sneaker from back in the day manage to keep its hype alive? Well, it’s all about evolution. The Air Jordan 5 keeps dropping in fresh colorways that cater to both nostalgic sneakerheads and newer style enthusiasts.

It’s like a cultural bridge connecting the sneaker craze of the ’90s to the sleek kicks of today. Think about it: those netted side panels are as recognizable as your favorite emoji. And let’s not forget about collaborations. Brands and artists keep teaming up with the AJ5 to bring new flavors to the mix. It’s not just a shoe; it’s a statement that echoes through time and keeps the sneaker community buzzing. So, if you’re looking to rock a piece of sneaker history that’s still owning the game, the AJ5 is where it’s at.

“Midnight Navy” Air Jordan 5

The sneakers feature a translucent, icy blue sole with a white midsole that features the shark teeth design in navy blue. Dark navy suede constructs the uppers, while dark grey netting graces the sides and resides beneath the laces. Jordan Brand accents in a subtle dark shade embellish both the tongue and the heels, maintaining a discreet and understated aesthetic for these sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy” will be released on November 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

