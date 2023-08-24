Jordan Tatum 1 “Home Team” Officially Unveiled

Jayson Tatum and Jumpman have been killing it with the Jordan Tatum 1. Overall, this is a sneaker that received some skepticism at first. The initial images of the shoe were not great. However, with each subsequent colorway, it became clear that this was the shoe to cop. From its breathable upper to its chunky midsole, this sneaker is one that stands out on the court. Moreover, there are enough performance elements that will make these appeal to the hoopers out there.

Throughout the past few months, the Jordan Tatum 1 has been getting an abundance of colorways. Considering this is a new silhouette, this should be no surprise. Jumpman wants to sell as many pairs as possible. Consequently, they need to create hype by giving consumers a lot of options. We continue to get teasers for the shoe, and below, you can find the Jordan Tatum 1 “Home Team.” Some may mistake this for a “Halloween” colorway, although maybe that was the point.

“Home Team” Jordan Tatum 1

Image via Nike

Firstly, the shoe is covered in some white mesh with black overlays. Moreover, throughout the outsole, you have some orange, which also shows up on the tongue. There is also orange on the Jumpman logo near the back heel. Lastly, there is neon green as well, which helps to bring the entire look of the shoe together. This is a cool and clean model that has those flashes of color to get you excited.

More Photos

It has been reported that this shoe will drop on Friday, September 8th for a price of $120 USD, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit. Overall, this is a pretty cool sneaker, and it will likely be a fan-favorite this Fall thanks to the Halloween colors at play. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

