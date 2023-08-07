Jordan Tatum 1 “University Red” Officially Unveiled

Overall, there have been some amazing Jumpman sneakers this year. Moreover, there have been some dope offerings when it comes to signature shoes outside of Michael Jordan. One such model would have to be the Jordan Tatum 1. Of course, this is the sneaker that belongs to none other than Jayson Tatum. Although Tatum may not be the best player in the league, he is still incredibly beloved. Additionally, some think he can someday be the best, especially if he leads the Celtics to an NBA title.

If you are a big fan of the Jordan Tatum 1, then you are most certainly in luck. This is a shoe that has gotten a ton of amazing colorways thus far. With the NBA season starting soon, a plethora of more great color schemes are going to be on the way. We have been seeing some great teasers, and below, you can find the official images to a cool new color scheme. Very appropriately, this new model is simply called “University Red.”

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Team Red” First Look

“University Red” Jordan Tatum 1

Image via Nike

This shoe is one that definitely lives up to its name in all of the best ways possible. Firstly, it is covered in red materials on the top. Moreover, there is some white on the midsole as well as the Jumpman logo. This is a basic yet formidable offering that will be quite familiar to many people. Not to mention, you can never really go wrong with some red and white shoes.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this shoe does not yet have a release date. However, it is expected to drop for a price of $120 USD. In the future, you can expect a plethora of other great Jordan Tatum 1 models to make their way to the market. Hopefully, we see more teasers soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Off Noir” Gets New Exclusive Photos

[Via]