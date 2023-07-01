Jordan Tatum 1 “Black White” Release Details

The Jordan Tatum 1 is a stylish basketball shoe designed with performance in mind. Drawing inspiration from NBA star Jayson Tatum, this shoe ensures comfort and support during intense play on the court. Its sleek design and reliable traction have made the Jordan Tatum 1 a popular choice among basketball enthusiasts, offering both style and functionality for players of all levels. This colorway, in particular, is classic and stylish, and will definitely be a fan favorite.

Jayson Tatum, an exceptional NBA player, has emerged as a prominent figure in the league. Renowned for his impressive scoring abilities and versatile playing style, he has earned admiration from fans and peers alike. Jayson’s unwavering dedication to the game and consistent performances have solidified his position as a key player in the NBA. His impact both on and off the court continues to inspire basketball enthusiasts and aspiring athletes across the globe.

“Black White” Jordan Tatum 1

The sneaker features a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole that ventures into the sneakers’ upper. The upper is entirely black mesh with a white Jumpman logo near the heel. The laces, as well as the sock liner, are black as well. Also, the Jayson Tatum logo can be found on the tongue, in white lettering. The heel features the number 0, Tatum’s number, and his signature on a pull tab. Overall, these sneakers come in a classy colorway that means business. These will hold up on the court and can go with just about any jersey or outfit.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 1 is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

