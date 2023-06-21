Overall, the Jordan Tatum 1 has proven to be one of the best signature basketball sneakers of the entire year. Although some fans certainly had their doubts at first, the shoe is now getting its props. Ultimately, this is because the shoe has received a ton of amazing and unique colorways. Not to mention, Jayson Tatum got to wear these all playoffs long. Fans were met with the shoe multiple times a week, and it allowed people to become accustomed to the odd design.

Now, the NBA season is over and the summer has arrived. This means a lot of players will be heading to their local courts to showcase their skills. While you’re there, having some nice kicks on always seems to help. Thankfully, Nike and Jordan Brand are aware of this. Consequently, they have ramped up colorway production and are in the midst of bringing you some pretty incredible offerings. Among them is the Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade,” found below.

“Pink Lemonade” Jordan Tatum 1

Firstly, this is shoe is covered in some pink mesh which really draws your attention to the silhouette. Secondly, the midsole is a nice light shade of green. From there, we get some blue peaking out from the midsole, as well as the outsole. Additionally, we get more light blue on the tongue. These tongues are fitted with the Jayson Tatum logo, which brings the entire signature model together. Although they might be flashy for some, they are the ultimate statement piece.

Where To Buy?

For those of you out there who are looking to buy these, it just so happens that they were released yesterday, June 20th for a price of $120 USD. You can currently find them on the Nike website in an array of sizes for their retail price. Furthermore, pairs can also be found on platforms like GOAT. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

