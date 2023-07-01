Jordan Tatum 1 “Pure Money” Unveiled

Overall, one of the best new signature models of the year would have to be the Jordan Tatum 1. Jayson Tatum is blossoming into one of the league’s superstars, so it only made sense for him to get his own shoe. Although the silhouette was clowned a bit at first, many have come to realize that it is actually quite good. Moreover, there have been some truly amazing colorways thus far. As a result, fans have been coming around on these, and they have also been hoping for a plethora of more offerings.

The NBA season is going to be starting back up again in about three months. Consequently, Jordan Brand is looking to bring out more Jordan Tatum 1 colorways before they move on to the second model. Numerous teasers have been making their way to the internet. Now, however, we have some official images for the JT1 “Pure Money.” These images can be seen below, and you will immediately note how clean these are.

“Pure Money” Jordan Tatum 1

Firstly, the shoe is covered in white materials all over the upper. In fact, this would be a triple-white colorway if it were not for the bits of grey that are found throughout. Overall, “Pure Money” is an aesthetic that many Jordan Brand fans are familiar with by now. Having said that, a lot of you out there will probably be feeling these. It is truly a shoe for every time of year.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this shoe does not yet have a release date, although it is set to drop for $120 USD. It is yet another great Jordan Tatum 1, and we cannot wait to see what else they have in store for us. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

