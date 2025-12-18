Ice Spice is certainly no stranger to flaunting her figure, and typically, fans have zero complaints. Recently, however, the 25-year-old attended a screening of The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants in New York City.

She rocked a see-through white lace dress with a matching thong to the event, leaving little to the imagination. While few are taking issue with the look itself, many are calling the femcee out for wearing something so revealing while surrounded by children.

"Dresssed like that at a kids premiere is so INSANE!!," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Fire the stylist 👏 not one person in the room thought to say anything?," another wonders. Someone else says, "Speaking to children in a thong under see-through lingerie is wild."

Is Ice Spice In The New SpongeBob Movie?

Ice Spice makes her voice acting debut in the new SpongeBob movie. Her song "Big Guy" is also featured on the soundtrack. At the time of writing, she has not publicly addressed the controversy surrounding her movie screening look. This isn't the only hot water she's found herself in lately, however.

Earlier this month, Brooklyn drill rapper Kyle Richh hopped on Instagram Live to accuse the Bronx performer of jacking his style. His rant followed the release of her track "Thootie" with Tokischa, along with the accompanying music video

"B***h keeps stealing my flow," he began. "What the f**k, b***h? She just keeps stealing my s**t... I must be p***y. How the f**k you keep stealing my s**t? What the f**k? Get your own flow. She really taking credit for s**t that she ain't do, bro. That's that s**t that get me tight right here. What do you mean, 'Thootie, thootie, thootie'? What are you talking about, gang? This s**t getting me tight."