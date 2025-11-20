Ice Spice Snaps At Fans For Their Rude Makeup Comments

Ice Spice has dealt with rough beauty standards since entering hip-hop a few years ago and they have only continued.

Ice Spice has a great response of this hater's rude comments about her makeup. The femcee, who appears to be on some sort of live stream, was asked what she really looks like without any powder or eyeliner. "I gotta see you without makeup," she read out loud to the camera recording her.

In the clip caught by Live Bitez, Ice Spice quickly claps back with, "You gotta see some money, honey. You gotta open your bank account... you don't gotta see no makeup. F*ck?"

She didn't let up on this user though, adding, "I'm barely wearing any makeup babe." The video is pretty choppy due to some assumed internet connection issues. But overall, Ice Spice was not having it one bit.

It's understandable too since she's been dealing with excessive beauty standards since becoming a rapper a few years back. Mostly, the "Think U The Sh*t" songwriter has faced a lot of scrutiny when her weight was fluctuating last year and into this year.

Many immediately assumed she was using Ozempic or some other weight loss medication. However, as she revealed, it was merely just taking her health more seriously.

Ice Spice "Big Guy"

Protein was a big reason for her putting back on her beloved thickness, but the gym was used to help do some cutting. She will tell you though firsthand that she's really happy to be back in the skin we all know her for.

"So happy to be thick asf again," she said on a recent Instagram Story with a video of her throwing it back.

Another thing she's extremely proud of is her contributions to the soundtrack for the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants movie. "Big Guy," which is also the lead single for the accompanying project, has been ringing off, especially on social media. In the week that it's been out, its reached meme status.

On top of this, the "Baddie "Baddie" will be starring in the said flick, which arrives on December 19. She plays a minor character, a girl at Bikini Bottom High School.

