We may already have our next "6 7" level meme. If you haven't been on social media recently, Ice Spice has been the trending topic for the last week. On Friday, November 14, the Bronx femcee put out the lead single for the soundtrack of the upcoming SpongeBob movie hitting theaters on December 19.
It's called "Big Guy," and it's been drilled into so many people's ears already. Most are already sick of it, but some have fallen in love with the earworm. Just ask Jeff Ihaza of Rolling Stone about it. He hilariously writes that it has the "wholesomeness of a Bronx drill Cocomelon."
There's a third camp out there that have embraced it and turned it into a meme, particularly on X (Twitter). As you'll see below, there loads of ways people are cracking jokes about it. What seems to be the most popular way of abusing "Big Guy" is anytime someone includes "big guy" in a post, someone attaches the song via a quote tweet.
While it's all fun and games at this juncture, there's a great chance that it won't be so humorous sooner than later. But at the same time, it is nice to see the world laughing together, so maybe keep it up?
Ice Spice SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
But for Ice Spice, this is a be a dream come true for her. In a recent chat with Rolling Stone she said, "Being part of the SpongeBob soundtrack is such a full circle moment for me. It’s crazy to see my music in a movie that’s been part of so many people’s childhoods, including mine."
However, she's not just contributing sonically. The "Baddie Baddie" songwriter is also going to have a voice-acting role in The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants. We get a look at her character in the music video (above). It sounds like it's going to be a minor part as she's playing a fish at Bikini Bottom High School.
Nevertheless, it's another amazing accomplishment for the drill superstar.