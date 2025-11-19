Rappers Who Fell Victim To Home Invasions

On a quiet Sunday night in Florida, four men slipped through the garage of a rapper's residence. Inside, a 60-year-old woman stood in her son’s home, surrounded by people with guns and covered faces. She was Tekashi 6ix9ine’s mother, and for several minutes, her life existed at the mercy of strangers who treated her as leverage.

Surveillance footage shows one gunman staying close to her, making sure she could not scream or reach a phone. The others tore through the house looking for whatever they believed a controversial rapper might keep tucked away. Outside, a getaway car waited.

For people who grew up on Hip Hop, these stories never arrive as pure surprise. We have already watched the headlines stack up around other names. Pop Smoke was murdered in a Hollywood Hills rental during a late-night home invasion. Trouble was killed after an intruder entered a woman’s apartment while he slept there. Bun B fired back after a stranger pressed a gun to his wife’s head in their own home. The pattern is brutal.

Tekashi 6ix9ine

The home invasion involving Tekashi 6ix9ine’s mother was a targeted, organized attack. According to police reports and surveillance footage, armed men slipped into the house through the garage. 6ix9ine’s mother was inside the home when they confronted her, holding her at gunpoint and demanding valuables.

After the story broke and information was frenzied through social media, 6ix9ine released a short statement via video. "I wanna make this video to clear up all the fake news and rumors," the rapper said. "The world knows this, it's a fact: I'm on house arrest, I've been on house arrest. I think everyone in America and everyone across the world knows that I'm on house arrest."

The rapper added, "Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."

The call came into LAPD in the summer of 2015 from a quiet suburb in Southern California. Chris Brown’s aunt reportedly heard commotion outside of the singer's home and found three intruders at the residence. They forced their way inside, locked her in a closet, and ransacked the house.

By the time police arrived, the men were gone. They fled the scene and later, Brown returned to check on his aunt. Police reportedly canvassed Brown's neighborhood but came up with little information. Moreover, this wasn't the first time someone broke into Brown's home. Prior to this incident, a woman reportedly made her way into another of Brown's properties and wrote "I love you" on the walls.

Rapper Pop Smoke’s home invasion death sits in the collective memory with a heaviness that never really lifted. He was in Los Angeles, enjoying climbing to the peak of his career. The New York rapper was staying in a rented Hollywood Hills home with friends—belonging to one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars—when several intruders entered the house in the early morning hours. Reports later described it as a targeted home invasion. Further, it was said that a group of young men had been watching Pop Smoke's movements online, tracking the location tags and luxury items he posted without thinking they would be used as coordinates.

Sadly, Pop was shot and killed during the chaos. Fans mourned a rising star who carried Brooklyn on his back. Meanwhile, the industry faced a story that felt brutally familiar. In the discussions that followed, people talked about location leaks and the pressures young artists feel to show success. Pop Smoke’s death showed how quickly ambition can collide with danger when strangers can follow your life down to the room you’re sleeping in. It was a reminder that for some artists, the house they rent for work or rest can become the most vulnerable place in the blink of an eye.

A$AP Rocky

The break-in at A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home began with the kind of forced entry that rattles a neighborhood. In 2017, one of Rocky's family members stopped by his home. She was only there briefly when, as she was leaving, she was confronted by three burglars. One person was armed with a gun and told her to go back inside and open the rapper's safe. The frightened woman told them she didn't know the combination. Not swayed by a roadblock, the intruders attempted to carry the safe out of the home. Apparently, it was too heavy so they left it at the doorstep.

Still, the robbers were able to make off with cash and jewels. Police claimed at the time that it didn't look as if Rocky was targeted because of his celebrity status. It was theorized that the men were simply roaming around upperclass neighborhoods searching for a moment to strike. It is unclear if any arrests were made.

Bun B

The night Bun B’s home was invaded, his wife was the one who answered. She went to her front door believing that her delivery had arrived. Instead, a man with a weapon forced his way into her home and held her at gunpoint. The man demanded she give him the keys to the couple's car in the garage.

Legendary rapper Bun B was home upstairs. He was alerted when he heard his wife's desperate screams. Bun testified that he grabbed his firearm, ran to help his wife, and ended up exchanging fire and wrestling with the perpetrator. The man fled, but was reportedly later located at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was charged and pleaded guilty, receiving 40 years in prison for the crime.

Trouble

It wasn’t a burglary gone wrong. There was no jewelry stolen, no getaway car waiting. Trouble was in bed at a woman’s apartment in Rockdale County, Georgia, when her ex-boyfriend, Jamichael Jones, allegedly forced his way in. What followed was fast and fatal. According to police, Jones attacked the woman, then shot Trouble in the chest during the altercation. He died at the scene. It was early morning, June 5, 2022, when one man was caught in the crossfire of another man’s rage.

The suspect turned himself in two days later. Police said Trouble didn’t know Jones, and that the shooting wasn’t random, it was personal. For fans, it was a gut punch. Trouble had long represented a raw slice of Atlanta Rap. His death didn’t just highlight how fame doesn’t insulate you from danger.

The break-in at Lil Durk’s Georgia home in 2021 occurred in the early hours of the morning. Armed intruders forced their way into his residence, slipping past a level of security that should have kept strangers out. Reports of the incident later indicated that Durk and his girlfriend, India Royale, exchanged gunfire with several men who forced their way into the couple's home.

Police rushed to the scene and, thankfully, Durk nor India were injured. However, they remained shaken. A month prior, the rapper lost his brother in a shooting at a nightclub. The home invasion turned a quiet Georgia night into a moment that tested his survival instincts all over again.

Eminem

He gave us "Stan," a song about an onsessive fan who couldn't define the lines of parasocial relationships with a celebrity. A man named Matthew David Hughes slipped past Eminem’s gated property in Clinton Township, Michigan, pried open a window, and made his way inside the house. Security alarms went off, meaning Eminem, not a guard, was the first person to confront him. Hughes told the Detroit emcee that he was there to kill him.

That wasn't the first time that Em ran into Hughes. The stalker had repeatedly been to the rapper's home. Hughes was arrested, charged with first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking, and later, found guilty. Hughes reportedly received a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Soulja Boy

The incident at Soulja Boy’s home sits in that space between rumor and the gritty reality of fear that artists sometimes try to mask with bravado. Years ago, when he was living in his Los Angeles house at the height of his early fame, a group of armed men forced their way inside. He later described the moment in several interviews, and according to his account, the intruders moved through his home with guns drawn. Then, there was an alleged shootout.

“I’m thinking if I shoot this n*gga, I can get that gun and shoot all these n*ggas at the same time,” Soulja said. “So I jumped out, shot at the dude four times and missed. He ducked down and ran. He started yelling, so I shot him like two more times. Then he turned around and started running. So I popped his ass like two more times in the back, and he hit the floor.”

This account of the incident was later challenged after court paperwork showed that the rapper allegedly hid in a closet during the home invasion.

Hitman Holla

The night Hitman Holla’s girlfriend, Cinnamon, was shot is one of those stories that shakes people even after they hear it twice. He wasn’t home. He was on FaceTime with her when intruders stormed the house, yelling orders. In those seconds, he couldn’t kick down a door or stand between her and danger.

Holla could only listen as the chaos unfolded in real time. His girlfriend tried to hide and followed their demands long enough to survive. Unfortunately, gunfire cracked through the phone as the woman was reportedly shot in the face. Hitman Holla would also go on to share images of Cinnamon's recovery, but the status of the home invasion case is unclear.

The Larger Pattern

Home invasions carry a violence that lingers long after the doors are repaired and the cameras are re-installed. Each case in this story is different in detail, but every one of them reveals how fragile safety becomes once fame sharpens the outline of a person’s life. Many artists were home and others were miles away. Some walked away shaken while others never walked away at all. Still, threaded through every incident is the same truth: the danger doesn’t stay outside just because the world thinks you’ve made it.

What happened to 6ix9ine’s mother is not an isolated event. Neither was the bullet that hit Trouble, nor the chaos that tore through Pop Smoke’s rental house, nor the terror Bun B’s wife faced alone at the front door. These stories live on separate timelines, in different cities, across different eras of Hip Hop. Yet they mirror each other with the same unsettling message.