6ix9ine has filed a request to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer to delay his sentencing hearing in order to give him time to relocate his mother after armed gunmen broke into his home over the weekend. In a letter to the judge, the rapper's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, cited the incident in which the group held 6ix9ine's mother at gunpoint.

“The reason for this request is that Mr. Hernandez was the victim of a home invasion on Sunday, November 16. Four masked men entered his home and held his mother at gunpoint while several items were taken from his home,” Lazzaro wrote, according to AllHipHop. “My office has been in contact with AUSA Jonathan Rebold, and he consents to this request."

During the break-in, 6ix9ine was in Miami streaming with Jack Doherty. He believes the burglars deliberately took advantage of the opportunity to break into his home.

6ix9ine Break-In

6ix9ine called out the men in a video on social media the following day. "I wanna make this video to clear up all the fake news and rumors," 6ix9ine said. "The world knows this, it's a fact: I'm on house arrest, I've been on house arrest. I think everyone in America and everyone across the world knows that I'm on house arrest."

He continued: "Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."

6ix9ine is facing between three and nine months in prison after violating the terms of his supervised release, earlier this year. His sentencing hearing is still scheduled for Thursday, November 20th, as of now.