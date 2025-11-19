6ix9ine Claims He Had The Chance To Sleep With Nicki Minaj

According to 6ix9ine, he and Nicki Minaj were much closer than the rest of the world realized at one point.

It's no secret that Nicki Minaj got pretty close to 6ix9ine in the past. According to him, he could have even taken their friendship to the next level if he wanted to. During a recent stream with Adin Ross and N3on, he took a polygraph test, and was asked if they'd ever slept together. "No," he claimed, as captured by No Jumper. "I could have though, I had the opportunity to."

It's unclear whether or not this is actually the case, but either way, it's clear that 6ix9ine and Nicki aren't as close as they once were. Back in 2022, the "GUMMO" performer even called his former collaborator out after she threatened to delay her album if fans failed to support her song with Fivio Foreign, "We Go Up."

"I love Nicki.. but threatening the barbz and fans is crazy," he wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. "You can't make someone king that don't got it.. anyway if it's that important to you got it. That threat was crazy."

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine Calls Out The Gunmen Who Broke Into His Home

6ix9ine Home Invasion

6ix9ine's latest revelation comes just days after he announced that he was the victim of a home invasion over the weekend. According to him, the home invasion took place when he was away for a stream with Jack Doherty, which he had to get permission for since he's on house arrest.

He addressed the ordeal in a video on social media, slamming those responsible.

"Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty," he began. "They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p****y sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p***y sh*t."

Read More: Prosecutors Urge The Court To Put Tekashi 6ix9ine Behind Bars

