Prosecutors Urge The Court To Put Tekashi 6ix9ine Behind Bars

Federal prosecutors are seeking prison time for Tekashi 6ix9ine after the rapper violated the terms of his supervised release, earlier this year. According to Billboard, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Rebold outlined the state's reasoning for wanting to put him behind bars in a new filing.

“While it brings the government no joy to seek a custodial prison sentence for a former cooperator, the court must send a message to Hernandez and other government cooperators — or those considering cooperating with the government — that they are not above the law by virtue of their status as cooperators,” Rebold wrote in the sentencing recommendation.

His violation comes from an altercation he got in with a man who began heckling him at a mall in Florida in August. “Hernandez is now six years removed from his criminal sentencing; yet he still appears unable to control his temper when slighted by a random stranger,” the memo continues. “Hernandez must learn to turn the other cheek and walk away from situations like these moving forward.”

6ix9ine's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, argued that the rapper's past cooperation with the authorities could be detrimental if he ends up in prison. “Due to Mr. Hernandez’ classification, he always serves his jail time segregated and fully isolated from other inmates,” Lazzaro wrote in a court letter. “As a result, Mr. Hernandez is given extremely limited social interaction with other inmates and very little time outside to get fresh air and exercise.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In. America - Day 1 on September 1, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

6ix9ine will return to the courtroom for his official sentencing hearing on Thursday. He faces between three and nine months in prison. In addition to the time behind bars, prosecutors are also hoping to get a new two-year supervised release term. This time around, it would include substance abuse treatment and anger management counseling.

In other news, a group of four armed men broke into Tekashi 6ix9ine's home in Florida over the weekend. While he wasn't home at the time, his mother was. The men reportedly held her at gunpoint during the incident.

Police have not made any arrests nor have they identified any suspects. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.