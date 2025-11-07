6ix9ine Pleading For House Arrest Over Prison Bid For Multiple Probation Infractions

6ix9ine has been testing his luck with the law leading up to his sentencing for his probation violations, but he's begging for leniency.

6ix9ine is asking the court to give him a laxer sentence following his handful of probation violations tied to his 2019 racketeering case. The controversial rapper was reportedly supposed to have learned his fate this Tuesday, November 4. However, we now know why any updates came through on that.

Per an exclusive report by AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, asked Judge Paul Engelmayer at a New York federal courthouse to give his client house arrest over a prison bid. Specifically, he plead for six months of home detention instead of three months behind bars.

Lazzaro tried to persuade Judge Engelmayer by arguing that prison would be "much more severe, difficult, and even dangerous" for 6ix9ine. Of course, that stems from the provocateur's image and past cooperation with government officials.

Additionally, the attorney said, "Due to Mr. Hernandez’ classification, he always serves his jail time segregated and fully isolated from other inmates. As a result, Mr. Hernandez is given extremely limited social interaction with other inmates and very little time outside to get fresh air and exercise."

6ix9ine 21 Savage Beef
Studio Session With Pasha PG &amp; Tekashi 69
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 06: Tekashi 69 attends a Studio Session at Quad Studios on February 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Lastly, Lazzaro tried to soften 6ix9ine's probation infractions. For his possession of cocaine and MDMA hiccups, he stated that both were found in small amounts. To be exact, just 0.0122 grams of cocaine and five MDMA pills.

As for the Florida mall altercation, Lazzaro said that "the complainant was the initial aggressor." In addition, he said that no one was hurt. It's worth noting that 6ix9ine did come forward and admit to this wrongdoing. "Me and another individual hit a person, and I was wrong."

We will ultimately have to wait and see what happens next. The recommendation for each offense is three to nine months in prison.

In other news, the rapper has been back to his antagonistic ways. He's been poking the bear, so to speak, with multiple rappers, including 21 Savage. He's been insulting his citizenship, taunting him by saying he'd marry Latto so he could get a green card, among other things.

The London-born MC hasn't directly responded to his comments, but he did have fans wondering who he was implicating with this tweet. "Seem like everyone in a corny race right now [face palming emoji]," he said.

