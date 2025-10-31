21 Savage is speaking his mind on social media and fans have a lot to say about it. The Georgia hitmaker believes that the current state of rap culture is not where it should be right now and he's pointing the finger at a certain crowd. "Seem like everyone in a corny race right now [face palming emoji]," he tweeted per DJ Akademiks.
This could be directed at anyone, so it's hard to pinpoint exactly who he's talking about. However, we do have a handful of guesses with the help of the commenters. "NLE and Drake tied for first tbh," one Instagram user types.
We personally doubt he's calling out Drake, aka one of his closest friends in the industry. Although, a lot of people would agree, especially with his UMG defamation lawsuit.
The NLE Choppa pick is a new one as the Memphis native took some shots at NBA YoungBoy earlier this week. On his single, "K.O.," he channeled his idol Tupac and his fiery diss "Hit 'Em Up," which is prominently featured in the production.
It seems that 21 Savage is targeting clout chasers with this post and if that truly is the case, 6ixine could be another answer.
21 Savage & Latto
The Brooklyn native has recently called out the "a lot" songwriter, claiming that he's above him to due his U.S. citizenship. "I'll really spit on that n****," he told DJ Akademiks last month. "I'm a U.S. citizen, that's what separates us... That n**** 21 Savage ain't from here n****."
Outside of 21, 6ix9ine has been dissing the likes of Sukihana, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and more in recent months. It will be interesting to see if anyone reacts to this diss/critique in the coming days.
In other news, Latto confirmed her man that she's been keeping on the down low for years is indeed 21 Savage. During a run-in with TMZ, the outlet asked her if she's fed up with people asking her "about you-know-who?" They clarified they meant 21 and she said, "No," followed by, "My man, my man, my man."