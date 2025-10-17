6ix9ine Mocks Young Thug And Lil Baby In Visual For "FAX" Diss

2018 Power105.1 Powerhouse NYC
NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 28: 6ix9ine performs at 2018 Power105.1 Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
6ix9ine officially dropped his Young Thug diss track titled "FAX (Call Me Wham)" after teasing it in early September.

6ix9ine is undoubtedly one of the biggest trolls the rap game has ever seen. However, you can't deny that he knows what he's doing. He's just fine being the polarizing figure that stirs up debate. But lately, he's been moving more intentionally and not out to just get under people's skin.

Since the shocking flood of Young Thug jail calls and everything that's followed, the "GUMMO" hitmaker has made it clear that he looks at him way differently. Don't forget, these two worked on "RONDO" together alongside Tory Lanez in 2018.

But their brief history is all but a distant memory. Now, 6ix9ine is going out of his way to diss him. His latest effort to get a response out of the YSL boss comes via this new music for "FAX (Call Me Wham)." It's a single for a rumored project that he's working on, but that's not the headline here.

It's a track he's been teasing for the last month, with the first preview coming on September 9 via his Instagram. "Seen a snake [snake emoji] turn spider [spider emoji] turn rat [rat emoji] don’t tell the world just please let me out [musical notes emoji] man watchaht [blue dress emoji nail polish emoji]."

6ix9ine Young Thug Beef

Overall, he calls out Thug for talking about Pewee Roscoe to the authorities, one of the many audio clips that leaked. Roscoe defended his YSL cohort, which earned him some backlash as well.

But what's more is that 6ix9ine ends the twerk-tastic visual (filmed at his house) with one last jab. After the song ends, it cuts to a black screen with a message pleading everyone to "never be this down bad."

A standard voicemail greeting plays before 6ix9ine pops in to mock Young Thug trying to get a hold of WHAM, aka Lil Baby. "Yo Wham, it's me Spider," he says. "Call me back twin. I know you don't like me blowing up your phone like that. Just call me back."

This is a reference to his apology to his close collaborator on "Miss My Dogs" from UY SCUTI. "Wham, pick up the phone, yeah, talk to me, it's Spider / Taught you everything you know 'bout this sh*t, we for lifers."

Despite this, it seems like Thug and Baby are still on decent terms. During his The Pivot podcast interview, he showed immense love to his rap buddy. "[Baby], Savage, Drake, they the realest people I ever met." 

