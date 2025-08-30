6ix9ine Blasts Young Thug For Interrogation Scandal And Calls Out Rappers' Hypocrisy

6ix9ine faced a near-universal exile from hip-hop following his snitching scandal, and he thinks Young Thug deserves the same.

The Young Thug scandal is starting to go beyond Atlanta, as more rappers and hip-hop celebs are chiming in on all these snitching allegations. One person who can't believe the reaction to all this is 6ix9ine, a notorious informant in his RICO case involving the Nine Trey Bloods who experienced a near-universal exile from the culture as a result.

The rainbow-haired provocateur took to his Instagram Story on Friday (August 29) to blast Thugger for the alleged interrogation clip of him speaking on Peewee Roscoe. Also, he called out the rest of the hip-hop community for "moving the goalpost" when it comes to snitching, since he got so much flack from folks who are now excusing Thug and other MCs.

"I never told on my friends," 6ix9ine claimed concerning the Young Thug situation, according to Complex. "Why everybody so quiet?" he asked, tagging Lil Baby, Future, and 21 Savage. "When the songs coming out calling ya man Spider a rat?" "I DID IT AND WHAT. YOUNG THUG SAID to THE POLICE: Take my number. CALL ME. Just don't tell nobody you got my number. HOW YOU GOING TO DEFEND THAT?"

Young Thug & Unfoonk

Elsewhere, Young Thug also caught flack for blasting other alleged cooperators like Gunna while making excuses for his brother Unfoonk's similar plea deal. "My brother would’ve road the whole trip out but when them guys took the plea I told my brada to take it too, n**** had just did 12 years and ain wanna put my mama thru that again #freeunfoonk," he recently tweeted. However, other alleged audio clips seem to disprove this idea, so take it with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, one of 6ix9ine's RICO codefendants recently made it back home, a twist of irony with this YSL context in mind. As one snitching scandal starts to come to a close, another continues to spiral out of control.

We will see how the overall conversation around this Atlanta conflict, snitching allegations, and YSL fallout continues to evolve and develop. After all, we doubt that most fans won't at least reconsider their perceptions due to all this back and forth, which is still under question.

