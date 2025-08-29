YSL Woody Speaks On What His Relationship Was With Young Thug During The Interrogations

YSL Woody, who caused a raucous during the YSL trial, is providing more commentary on the imprint's current fallout. If you have been on social media in the last 48 hours, you have probably come across various posts about Young Thug allegedly snitching.

If not, there's audio going viral of the Georgia luminary speaking during an interrogation. Presumed to be about two years old, Young Thug name drops Peewee Roscoe. This caused many on social media to erupt on the label boss and accuse him of ratting out his affiliate.

However, Roscoe, who's been in the eye of the storm just as much as Thugger, says that he did nothing of the sort. This in and of itself has since sparked a ton of others in the YSL circle to react. Woody is one of those and he's already had some choice words for Roscoe.

"Peewee, don't forget about that trans story, n****. When you said out your own mouth how you did the booty with that transvestite. Peewee Roscoe, you know damn well not to mention me. Boy, you know I ain't got no sense. I ain't got no damn screws in my head, boy."

He continued his alleged story, "You remember when we was at the Sky House? Me, you, and Thug was sitting in the car, and that damn transvestite walked past? And Thug tapped you and said, 'Peewee, what's up with that?' And you told Thug how you stuck your ding-a-ling up in it? Don't get me started, n****!"

Young Thug Snitch

Overall, this was just some salacious rumor that appears to have nothing to do with the larger issue at hand. But in a new clip caught by DJ Akademiks, YSL Woody is giving outsiders some idea of what his relationship with Thug was/is like.

During his livestream, he recalls Thug not paying for him to have a lawyer around the time of the YSL interrogations. It sounds like no one that was in question back then had one either, but in Woody's eyes, that wasn't his job to do so.

"'That man got all this money. He was supposed to take care of all of y'all.' But it ain't his job to do that. That's me. I'm defending him." Woody says he did so because he claims he was "manipulated."

Later into the clip, he takes accountability for what he did back during the trial and says he would have gone to jail if he did in fact do something out of pocket.

Moreover, YSL Woody says that there's other stuff that we don't know about that was wrong. But he won't speak about it unless someone threatens him. But even though he claims he's ready to spill information, at the end of the day, he wants everyone involved to move on. That even means if people cut each other off.