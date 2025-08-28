YSL Woody Goes After Peewee Roscoe Amid Young Thug Controversy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 266 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dinner Celebrating Young Thugs's Album "Punk"
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 25: Peewee Roscoe attends dinner celebrating Young Thug's album "Punk" on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Peewee Roscoe defended Young Thug after audio of Thug mentioning Peewee in a police interrogation surfaced online, and YSL Woody's not happy.

Peewee Roscoe is at the center of a firestorm right now due to an audio leak of Young Thug allegedly mentioning him during a police interrogation. This caused a lot of snitching allegations to fly back and forth across many parties, and YSL Woody is the latest to chime in.

For those unaware, you may remember Woody from his time on the stand in the YSL RICO trial and all the controversy that caused. However, his remarks about this situation don't relate to any snitching claims. Rather, the YSL affiliate took to his Instagram Story to blast Peewee for an alleged story about an interaction with a transvestite.

"Peewee, don't forget about that trans story, n***a," YSL Woody remarked after Young Thug and Peewee Roscoe's situation blew up. "When you said out your own mouth how you did the booty with that transvestite. Peewee Roscoe, you know damn well not to mention me. Boy, you know I ain't got no sense. I ain't got no damn screws in my head, boy. You remember when we was at the Sky House? Me, you, and Thug was sitting in the car, and that damn transvestite walked past? And Thug tapped you and said, 'Peewee, what's up with that?' And you told Thug how you stuck your ding-a-ling up in it? Don't get me started, n***a!"

Read More: Young Thug & Ralo Trade Scathing Shots Amid Snitching Scandal

Ralo & Young Thug

YSL Woody's remarks concerning Young Thug follow Roscoe's own defense of the situation. He said that Thugger did not actually snitch on him and that people are misinterpreting the situation.

Despite Peewee Roscoe's defense of Young Thug, others took strong issue. In fact, Ralo took to Twitter to call the UY SCUTI artist out for allegedly cutting him off for allegedly fake snitching allegations. What's more is that Ralo blasted Peewee Roscoe too after Peewee suggested he's a real rat.

But Woody's comments on here have nothing to do with that; just a bigotry-tinged rant about a rumor. We'll see if he has anything else to say about this snitching scandal itself. From the looks of it, it seems like even more folks will chime in as this develops.

Read More: Lil Woody Reportedly Faces New Charges Related To Alleged Street Racing Sting

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Ralo Shots Snitching Scandal Hip Hop News Music Young Thug & Ralo Trade Scathing Shots Amid Snitching Scandal 1.5K
Young Thug Snitching Allegations Court Evidence Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Doubles Down On His Denial Of Snitching Allegations With Court Evidence 493
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.1K
Ralo Claps Back Peewee Roscoe Young Thug Scandal Hip Hop News Music Ralo Claps Back At Peewee Roscoe's Snitching Allegations Amid Young Thug Scandal 842
Comments 1