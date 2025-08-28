YSL Woody Goes After Peewee Roscoe Amid Young Thug Controversy

Peewee Roscoe is at the center of a firestorm right now due to an audio leak of Young Thug allegedly mentioning him during a police interrogation. This caused a lot of snitching allegations to fly back and forth across many parties, and YSL Woody is the latest to chime in.

For those unaware, you may remember Woody from his time on the stand in the YSL RICO trial and all the controversy that caused. However, his remarks about this situation don't relate to any snitching claims. Rather, the YSL affiliate took to his Instagram Story to blast Peewee for an alleged story about an interaction with a transvestite.

"Peewee, don't forget about that trans story, n***a," YSL Woody remarked after Young Thug and Peewee Roscoe's situation blew up. "When you said out your own mouth how you did the booty with that transvestite. Peewee Roscoe, you know damn well not to mention me. Boy, you know I ain't got no sense. I ain't got no damn screws in my head, boy. You remember when we was at the Sky House? Me, you, and Thug was sitting in the car, and that damn transvestite walked past? And Thug tapped you and said, 'Peewee, what's up with that?' And you told Thug how you stuck your ding-a-ling up in it? Don't get me started, n***a!"

Ralo & Young Thug

YSL Woody's remarks concerning Young Thug follow Roscoe's own defense of the situation. He said that Thugger did not actually snitch on him and that people are misinterpreting the situation.

Despite Peewee Roscoe's defense of Young Thug, others took strong issue. In fact, Ralo took to Twitter to call the UY SCUTI artist out for allegedly cutting him off for allegedly fake snitching allegations. What's more is that Ralo blasted Peewee Roscoe too after Peewee suggested he's a real rat.

But Woody's comments on here have nothing to do with that; just a bigotry-tinged rant about a rumor. We'll see if he has anything else to say about this snitching scandal itself. From the looks of it, it seems like even more folks will chime in as this develops.