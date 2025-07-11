Lil Woody Reportedly Faces New Charges Related To Alleged Street Racing Sting

BY Caroline Fisher 468 Views
Lil Woody
Image via Kenneth Copeland Instagram
Earlier this month, former YSL affiliate Lil woody was arrested in Georgia, and released on a $1,300 bond shortly after.

According to Baller Alert, Lil Woody is facing new charges related to an alleged street racing sting in Atlanta. The outlet reports that the personality was one of four people arrested as part of a city-wide crackdown on street racing, as announced by local police on Thursday (July 10). Authorities allege that the individuals arrested were involved in organized and dangerous racing takeovers. Allegedly, they involved blocking traffic, launching fireworks, and guns.

“They’re not just individuals that’s just racing, we’re seeing a lot of escalated violence amongst those groups,” Lt. Rodney Jones of the Atlanta Police Department alleged.

Woody, Emanuel Garcia‑Velasco, Anthony Bahena‑Aviles, and Katelyn Gamoa‑Carrillo now face various charges. The former YSL affiliate was released on a $1300 bond shortly after his arrest, per AllHipHop. At the time, it was reported that the warrant alleged he was “knowingly present while actively participating in and helping facilitate the exhibition of illegal laying drags by throwing water balloons and hanging out of the sunroof of a car laying drags” during an event in Lawrenceville.

Read More: Reason For Lil Woody's Arrest In Atlanta Finally Revealed

Lil Woody Arrested

While Woody has yet to comment publicly on his arrest, there is one person who has. That, of course, is his foe Charleston White. He rushed to social media upon hearing the news to allege that he is responsible for Woody's latest legal woes.

"I told Woody wood pecer!" he declared. "Now he headed to Rice Street, with more charges pending against him! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!!!! Shout out to Fulton and Gwinnett County!"

"Breaking News…. I putt YSL TELL Lil Woody back in jail… Now catch me live this Saturday July 5th I’m Louisville, Kentucky at the @louisvillecomedy explaining how a law abiding citizen tell on a gangster, killer, snitch and can be proud of being a tattle tell rather than a snitch!" he alleged in another post. "Unc brags about getting Woody the Gangster, K1ller, Snitch locked up and it’s hilarious!"

Read More: Charleston White Implies He Had Something To Do With Lil Woody's Recent Atlanta Arrest

