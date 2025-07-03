According to reporter Jozsef Papp on Twitter, Lil Woody was recently arrested in Fulton County, Georgia for various alleged traffic violations, and Charleston White surprisingly became a background character in this. They have beefed online before, and the commentator took to social media to react to this.

More importantly, White seemed to suggest he had something to do with Woody's arrest. This isn't the first time that he found himself allegedly responsible for Woody' troubles.

"I told Woody wood pecer!" Charleston White said of Lil Woody in an Instagram caption caught by No Jumper on the platform. "Now he headed to Rice Street, with more charges pending against him! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!!!! Shout out to Fulton and Gwinnett County!"

"Breaking News…. I putt YSL TELL Lil Woody back in jail…" he captioned another Instagram post. "Now catch me live this Saturday July 5th I’m Louisville, Kentucky at the @louisvillecomedy explaining how a law abiding citizen tell on a gangster, killer, snitch and can be proud of being a tattle tell rather than a snitch!" Another post of his had the following caption: "Unc brags about getting Woody the Gangster, K1ller, Snitch locked up and it’s hilarious!"

Lil Woody Arrested

We will see if Lil Woody responds to this recent arrest or to Charleston White's jabs. The traffic violations in question from last month reportedly include reckless stunt driving, laying drags, plus license issues. All of them carry a surety bond, but it's unclear how the current legal situation stands.

As for White, he did not really clarify exactly what alleged role he had in this arrest, or what knowledge he might've had of it. As such, take everything here with a grain of salt, as there's a lot of social media beef to keep as context. Nevertheless, things aren't looking very bright for the YSL RICO trial witness these days.