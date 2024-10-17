Charleston White Celebrates Release From Jail By Dissing YSL Woody’s Disabled Daughter

Charleston White is unhinged.

Earlier this month, Charleston White was reportedly arrested in Texas for alleged aggravated assault, and "killing, poisoning or causing serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner’s consent.” He was in custody at Lon Evans Corrections Center, but now, he's been released. In a clip shared today by DJ Akademiks on X, White is seen celebrating his newfound freedom with some fans.

It appears as though the internet personality hasn't wasted any time getting back to business as usual either. In another clip, he goes off about YSL Woody and disses his disabled daughter. He and Woody have been going back and forth for several weeks now. Reportedly, White's latest rant was in response to Woody celebrating his arrest.

Charleston White Slams YSL Woody & His Disabled Daughter In Unhinged Rant

The rant itself was unhinged, and in it, he essentially argued that his child was better than Woody's. The clip arrives roughly a month after Woody called White out for trash-talking him in interviews. During a conversation with Adam22 in September, he revealed that he lost respect for White after seeing him switch up. "I had [love] for you," he explained. "I thought that you had that same thing for me. But you wanna get on these platforms and say I'm a killer."

Since then, White has put Woody on blast for his role in Young Thug's case and more. Woody even suggested that White might have left a tracking device in his car earlier this month. What do you think of Charleston White getting out of jail following his latest arrest? What about him immediately going on an unhinged rant about YSL Woody and his disabled daughter after the fact? Did he cross the line or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.